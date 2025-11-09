Previous
Abandoned House by yaorenliu
Abandoned House

I am very fond of the traditional Chinese houses. This is found in a village established in 1700. However the house is not that old, built in the early 20th Century - I am guessing.
Wow very interesting!
November 9th, 2025  
