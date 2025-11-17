Sign up
Chinese Sauerkraut (Suan Cai)
...in the making. It is very typical at this time of the year. Chinese cabbages are dried in the open air and ready to be preserved.
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
NIKON Z 7_2
17th November 2025 5:01pm
