Previous
Photo 3957
Chinese Girls
Love the traditional Chinese dresses.
19th November 2025
19th Nov 25
1
2
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
4076
photos
152
followers
90
following
1084% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 7_2
Taken
19th November 2025 6:05pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Diana
ace
They are gorgeous and look like dolls. Are they maybe dressed for a special occasion?
November 19th, 2025
