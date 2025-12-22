Previous
That long tongue by yaorenliu
Photo 3971

That long tongue

Did not realise this little moth was sucking using its tongue until it coiled back.
22nd December 2025 22nd Dec 25

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
1087% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Well caught to show the long tongue
December 22nd, 2025  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Wow - well caught.
December 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact