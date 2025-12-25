Previous
Merry Christmas by yaorenliu
Photo 3973

Merry Christmas

I asked the garden for a Christmas gift, here is want I got. How lucky.
25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
1088% complete

eDorre ace
Love this!
December 25th, 2025  
Vesna
Merry Christmas to you and yours! 🎄
December 25th, 2025  
