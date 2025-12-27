Sign up
Previous
Photo 3974
Landing
Nice to find a blue damselfly in the garden.
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
3
1
3967
3968
3969
3970
3971
3972
3973
3974
Views
6
Comments
3
3
Fav's
1
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
27th December 2025 11:15am
Steve
ace
Awesome, you are very talented:)
December 27th, 2025
Beverley
ace
This is an amazing capture… the detail is Spot on Awesomeness
I know I’ve said this before … your bug captures are sooo inspiring.
I truly love them..
I hope you’re enjoying Christmas time… in the sunshine…
December 27th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful find and capture.
December 27th, 2025
I know I’ve said this before … your bug captures are sooo inspiring.
I truly love them..
I hope you’re enjoying Christmas time… in the sunshine…