Landing by yaorenliu
Photo 3974

Landing

Nice to find a blue damselfly in the garden.
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

Yao RL


@yaorenliu
Steve
Awesome, you are very talented:)
December 27th, 2025  
Beverley
This is an amazing capture… the detail is Spot on Awesomeness
I know I’ve said this before … your bug captures are sooo inspiring.
I truly love them..

I hope you’re enjoying Christmas time… in the sunshine…
December 27th, 2025  
Diana
Wonderful find and capture.
December 27th, 2025  
