One Day! by yaorenliu
One Day!

Have been chasing this dragonfly for days. I have not managed to get a better background. A lot of removing tricks here to remove the distractions.
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
Wylie ace
Nicely done against the odds!
December 28th, 2025  
Diana ace
You did an amazing job!
December 28th, 2025  
