Photo 3982
Tiny but fat
Always amazed by its body.
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
4th January 2026 11:23am
Heather L. Loyd
Great shot
January 4th, 2026
Beverley
ace
Lovely colourful transparent details on the legs, incredible capture of his face… Simply amazing photo…
January 4th, 2026
Diana
ace
Picture perfect.
January 4th, 2026
