Tiny but fat by yaorenliu
Tiny but fat

Always amazed by its body.
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
Heather L. Loyd
Great shot
January 4th, 2026  
Beverley ace
Lovely colourful transparent details on the legs, incredible capture of his face… Simply amazing photo…
January 4th, 2026  
Diana ace
Picture perfect.
January 4th, 2026  
