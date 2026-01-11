Previous
See a face? by yaorenliu
Photo 3989

See a face?

Am I seeing a baby face under a woolly hat? This cheeky spider hide under a leaf behind its web and jump out when insect flying across.
11th January 2026

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
