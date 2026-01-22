Previous
Mad Vacuum Cleaner by yaorenliu
Mad Vacuum Cleaner

I spent more than 15 mins watching him cleaning the leaves madly, how can we live in a world without insects.

Unfortunately I did not get the eyes in focus, but it is still my favourite among tons of other shots of him.
Yao RL

Diana ace
These critters are so amazing, you are doing a wonderful job of capturing them.
January 22nd, 2026  
Babs ace
He must be exhausted after vacuuming the leaf
January 22nd, 2026  
