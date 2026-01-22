Sign up
Previous
Photo 4000
Mad Vacuum Cleaner
I spent more than 15 mins watching him cleaning the leaves madly, how can we live in a world without insects.
Unfortunately I did not get the eyes in focus, but it is still my favourite among tons of other shots of him.
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
Yao RL
@yaorenliu
3993
3994
3995
3996
3997
3998
3999
4000
Diana
These critters are so amazing, you are doing a wonderful job of capturing them.
January 22nd, 2026
Babs
He must be exhausted after vacuuming the leaf
January 22nd, 2026
