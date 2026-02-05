Previous
Want a hug? by yaorenliu
Photo 4013

Want a hug?

Who thought green looper caterpillar had expressions.
5th February 2026 5th Feb 26

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
Steve ace
Ha , nice, great capture
February 5th, 2026  
Diana ace
Certainly not me, what a great expression!
February 5th, 2026  
