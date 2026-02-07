Previous
The caterpillar of the magpie moth by yaorenliu
The caterpillar of the magpie moth

Makokōrori is its Māori name.
7th February 2026 7th Feb 26

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Diana ace
What a beauty it is, wonderful macro.
February 7th, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
fantastic detail
February 7th, 2026  
