I was wrong by yaorenliu
Photo 4019

I was wrong

Crane fly does not hunt. Encountered one today and realised that the "pray" is part of the crane fly. I am learning.
11th February 2026 11th Feb 26

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Diana ace
Such an amazing discovery and capture!
February 11th, 2026  
