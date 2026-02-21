Previous
Leptotarsus albistigma by yaorenliu
Photo 4029

Leptotarsus albistigma

I am focusing its pair of jelly like pearls, fascinating. 2/3 of its legs are out of the frame.
21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Maggiemae
sorry, don't understand botanical names - detail.. I will google. But this is amazing focus of the wings! ....I've googled and so very interesting! Crane fly.
February 21st, 2026  
Diana
What an amazing shot and selective focus!
February 21st, 2026  
Boxplayer
What a fascinating thing
February 21st, 2026  
