Photo 4029
Leptotarsus albistigma
I am focusing its pair of jelly like pearls, fascinating. 2/3 of its legs are out of the frame.
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
Maggiemae
ace
sorry, don't understand botanical names - detail.. I will google. But this is amazing focus of the wings! ....I've googled and so very interesting! Crane fly.
February 21st, 2026
Diana
ace
What an amazing shot and selective focus!
February 21st, 2026
Boxplayer
ace
What a fascinating thing
February 21st, 2026
