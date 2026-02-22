Previous
Ashy mining bee by yaorenliu
Photo 4030

Ashy mining bee

Never heard of it, so hairy.
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Annie D ace
Fantastic close-up, fabulous detail.
February 22nd, 2026  
