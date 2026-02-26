Previous
The front view of the Soldier Fly by yaorenliu
The front view of the Soldier Fly

Rather cute.
26th February 2026 26th Feb 26

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Babs ace
Amazing fav
February 27th, 2026  
julia ace
Great macro.
February 27th, 2026  
Diana ace
Such big eyes!
February 27th, 2026  
