Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4041
Eating the Dead
Without flies, we might live in piles of corpuses.
5th March 2026
5th Mar 26
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
4160
photos
157
followers
89
following
1107% complete
View this month »
4034
4035
4036
4037
4038
4039
4040
4041
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
4th March 2026 9:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Maggiemae
ace
I agree - but who eats the flies? If it's me, I encourage them to go out the window. If it's hubby he bashes them with a cushion which very often, doesn't work!
March 5th, 2026
Diana
ace
What a great shot and lovely details.
I have a fabulous Australian product to get rid of them, called Robosol. Not a fly in the house when that is on ;-)
March 5th, 2026
julia
ace
Great macro. Hard to feel grateful to flies though..
March 5th, 2026
Yao RL
ace
@ludwigsdiana
@maggiemae
may like it rather than throwing cushions around. Haha
March 5th, 2026
Steve
ace
Good lord, great detail!
March 5th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
I have a fabulous Australian product to get rid of them, called Robosol. Not a fly in the house when that is on ;-)