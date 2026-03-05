Previous
Eating the Dead by yaorenliu
Eating the Dead

Without flies, we might live in piles of corpuses.
5th March 2026 5th Mar 26

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
Maggiemae ace
I agree - but who eats the flies? If it's me, I encourage them to go out the window. If it's hubby he bashes them with a cushion which very often, doesn't work!
March 5th, 2026  
Diana ace
What a great shot and lovely details.

I have a fabulous Australian product to get rid of them, called Robosol. Not a fly in the house when that is on ;-)
March 5th, 2026  
julia ace
Great macro. Hard to feel grateful to flies though..
March 5th, 2026  
Yao RL ace
@ludwigsdiana @maggiemae may like it rather than throwing cushions around. Haha
March 5th, 2026  
Steve ace
Good lord, great detail!
March 5th, 2026  
