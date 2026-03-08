Previous
Lucky it is tiny by yaorenliu
Photo 4044

Lucky it is tiny

Pure black body with yellow antenna and legs. It is so tiny, please that I noticed it.
8th March 2026 8th Mar 26

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
What an intriguing shot!
March 8th, 2026  
