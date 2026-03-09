Sign up
Previous
Photo 4045
I am back
The wasp was not sure about leaving the leaf so it climbed back.
9th March 2026
9th Mar 26
3
0
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
4164
photos
156
followers
88
following
1108% complete
View this month »
4038
4039
4040
4041
4042
4043
4044
4045
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
8th March 2026 1:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Taffy
ace
Back with a great macro!
March 9th, 2026
Diana
ace
Battling to get up there, fabulous shot!
March 9th, 2026
Babs
ace
Looks as though he is trying to climb back on the leaf too.
March 9th, 2026
