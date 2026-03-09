Previous
I am back by yaorenliu
Photo 4045

I am back

The wasp was not sure about leaving the leaf so it climbed back.
9th March 2026 9th Mar 26

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Taffy ace
Back with a great macro!
March 9th, 2026  
Diana ace
Battling to get up there, fabulous shot!
March 9th, 2026  
Babs ace
Looks as though he is trying to climb back on the leaf too.
March 9th, 2026  
