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Kate is so fresh by yaorenliu
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Kate is so fresh

Remember this?
https://365project.org/yaorenliu/365/2026-02-18

I have been saying hello (I call her Kate) nearly everyday, today, Kate is shedding the skin. She is beautiful.

Took nearly 2 hours for her to eat her skin back - protein. She is exhausted and is now resting on the leaf.
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
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