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Previous
Photo 4054
Why the dead leaf is moving?
Creepy!
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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Yao RL
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@yaorenliu
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Photo Details
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Album
365
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NIKON D850
Taken
15th March 2026 1:09pm
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KoalaGardens🐨
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ooooh the moment of emerging!
March 18th, 2026
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