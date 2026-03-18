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Why the dead leaf is moving? by yaorenliu
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Why the dead leaf is moving?

Creepy!
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooooh the moment of emerging!
March 18th, 2026  
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