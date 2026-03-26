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Previous
Photo 4062
Is that all?
I spent almost a day at my friend's farm. I thought that I will see a lot of insects. This is almost the only one, apart from a few bees. I am lucky having my garden where I let wild go wild.
26th March 2026
26th Mar 26
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Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
25th March 2026 9:54am
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eDorre
ace
Wonderfully cool shot!
March 26th, 2026
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