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Alien? by yaorenliu
Photo 4066

Alien?

it even have a name - bagworm. It carries this enormous case moving slowly for a while and then retreat back into the case and stays there for hours.
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
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