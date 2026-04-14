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Daily routine by yaorenliu
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Daily routine

We get up brushing our teach, flies get up clean their proboscis - I guess.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
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kali ace
Incredible detail!
April 14th, 2026  
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