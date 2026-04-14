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Previous
Photo 4081
Daily routine
We get up brushing our teach, flies get up clean their proboscis - I guess.
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
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365
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NIKON D850
Taken
13th April 2026 10:23am
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kali
ace
Incredible detail!
April 14th, 2026
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