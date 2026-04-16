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Winged aphid - Retrospect by yaorenliu
Photo 4083

Winged aphid - Retrospect

I am going back to photos failed to rank the No 1 of the day.

I have to tail it with Retrospect so I know they are not found on the day for my insect diary.
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
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Photo Details

eDorre ace
Cool idea and wonderful shot
April 16th, 2026  
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