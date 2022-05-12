Previous
Next
Defy the rain by yaorenliu
25 / 365

Defy the rain

Not Really, it is Me-Made Rain

Experimenting for the current artist challenge ( https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46544/artist-challenge-andrew-s-gray). It needs blend photos in Photoshop - no idea how to use it. I am trying the idea of blending in camera (multiple exposures), not really works for the challenge, but I like the result.
12th May 2022 12th May 22

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
6% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
I like this
May 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise