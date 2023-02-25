Previous
Jan Life Continues - 55
56 / 365

Jan Life Continues - 55

It might be a little tiny wasp, or fly. I was in the dilemma of free it, but decided that I should not interfere with the nature. A hard and hurt decision.
25th February 2023

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
John M
Amazing. Great focus and I love the rain spheres.
February 25th, 2023  
