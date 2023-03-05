Previous
Jan Life Continues - 61 by yaorenliu
61 / 365

Jan Life Continues - 61

Not often to see a golden fly
5th March 2023 5th Mar 23

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Wonderful color!
March 5th, 2023  
Fabulous
March 5th, 2023  
To show how really ugly a fly is! I wonder what its traversing - skin?
March 5th, 2023  
Such magnificent detail, fav!
March 5th, 2023  
