66 / 365
Celebrity Cat - Sylvester
I want to take this photo for a long time, the cat was just not in the right position until today. See the cat painting at the back. Someone painted him. Most people stop and stroke the cat.
24th March 2023
24th Mar 23
4
1
Yao RL
ace
@yaorenliu
3120
photos
158
followers
90
following
18% complete
Views
2
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Camera
NIKON D800
Taken
24th March 2023 11:29am
Brigette
ace
He really does look like a Sylvester
March 24th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely image
March 24th, 2023
moni kozi
ace
Wow! This cat is majestic and dismissive!
March 24th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
You do realise this cat is superior - he is the top cat! You were lucky he was here today!
March 24th, 2023
