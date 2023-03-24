Previous
Celebrity Cat - Sylvester by yaorenliu
Celebrity Cat - Sylvester

I want to take this photo for a long time, the cat was just not in the right position until today. See the cat painting at the back. Someone painted him. Most people stop and stroke the cat.
24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

Yao RL

@yaorenliu
Brigette ace
He really does look like a Sylvester
March 24th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely image
March 24th, 2023  
moni kozi ace
Wow! This cat is majestic and dismissive!
March 24th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
You do realise this cat is superior - he is the top cat! You were lucky he was here today!
March 24th, 2023  
