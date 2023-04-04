Previous
At the Beach by yaorenliu
67 / 365

At the Beach

For the Artist Challenge:

https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/47780/new-artist-challege-olga-karlovac
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

Yao RL

ace
@yaorenliu
Heather ace
Super! I love the softness of the movement! And this seems especially soft in b&w! Fav!
April 4th, 2023  
Steve ace
Cool movement affect - nice!
April 4th, 2023  
