Iceland Trip Day 14 (1 August) by yaorenliu
Iceland Trip Day 14 (1 August)

Had a morning walk exploring the area around the hut. The hills are so mossy and the water is so clean.

Travel around Holaskjol Mountain area ( https://365project.org/yaorenliu/extras/2023-09-10 ), stayed at Holaskjol Mountain Hut, huge 60 people hut with two-floors, each have their kitchen, WC and a shower. They are often used by people mustering horses ( https://365project.org/yaorenliu/365/2023-08-18 )
Yao RL

Heather ace
Amazing flow to the green landscape! Fav
September 26th, 2023  
