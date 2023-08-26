Sign up
Previous
Next
75 / 365
Iceland Trip Day 14 (1 August)
Had a morning walk exploring the area around the hut. The hills are so mossy and the water is so clean.
Travel around Holaskjol Mountain area (
https://365project.org/yaorenliu/extras/2023-09-10
), stayed at Holaskjol Mountain Hut, huge 60 people hut with two-floors, each have their kitchen, WC and a shower. They are often used by people mustering horses (
https://365project.org/yaorenliu/365/2023-08-18
)
26th August 2023
26th Aug 23
Heather
ace
Amazing flow to the green landscape! Fav
September 26th, 2023
