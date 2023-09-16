Previous
Iceland Trip Day 4 (22 July)
Iceland Trip Day 4 (22 July)

First day for highlands. In Iceland, Highland means the interior land of Iceland, nothing to do with height.

We visit Kerlingarfjöll ( https://365project.org/yaorenliu/365/2023-08-27 )
Stayed at The Old Hut, Hveravellir. The hot pool is within 5 meters.

Notice the cold water pipes. Somehow it was out at night, Emma, could not sleep at 4am, swimsuit on and planned for a dip, lucky she tested the water, that was more that 80 degrees.
Jane Pittenger ace
Everyone naked?
September 16th, 2023  
Yao RL ace
@jgpittenger not a single one, that is a shame, haha
September 16th, 2023  
