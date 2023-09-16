Sign up
90 / 365
Iceland Trip Day 4 (22 July)
First day for highlands. In Iceland, Highland means the interior land of Iceland, nothing to do with height.
We visit Kerlingarfjöll (
https://365project.org/yaorenliu/365/2023-08-27
)
Stayed at The Old Hut, Hveravellir. The hot pool is within 5 meters.
Notice the cold water pipes. Somehow it was out at night, Emma, could not sleep at 4am, swimsuit on and planned for a dip, lucky she tested the water, that was more that 80 degrees.
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
Jane Pittenger
ace
Everyone naked?
September 16th, 2023
Yao RL
ace
@jgpittenger
not a single one, that is a shame, haha
September 16th, 2023
