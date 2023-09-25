Previous
Iceland Trip Day 13 (31 July) by yaorenliu
Iceland Trip Day 13 (31 July)

Travel in Langisjor, the scenary changes from grand ( https://365project.org/yaorenliu/365/2023-08-28 ) to abstract or total bare( https://365project.org/yaorenliu/365/2023-08-29 )

Night stayed at Sveinstindur Hut, one of my favorite huts because its remoteness. Lou made caramelized banana with liquor and ice-cream ( cream is a more accurate word as it was melted) for dessert.
