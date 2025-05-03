Sign up
Force of Nature
The beautiful tree outside Wellington Cathedral of St Paul was stricken by the wind in Thursday.
3rd May 2025
3rd May 25
Yao RL
@yaorenliu
Helen Westerbeke
great documentary shot
May 3rd, 2025
Diana
ace
Well done in capturing all these details!
May 3rd, 2025
