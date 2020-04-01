Previous
Sunset Behind a Neighborhood by yed
3 / 365

Sunset Behind a Neighborhood

I took a couple pictures of a sunset and stitched a panorama together using Affinity Photo. Made some adjustments also using Affinity Photo.
1st April 2020

Tirami

@yed
