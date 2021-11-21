Previous
Sad Cat Stew by yentlski
Photo 544

Sad Cat Stew

My kitty didn't think he would make a very tasty dinner. I didn't have a proper wine pairing, or a good crusty bread so I spared him this time.
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

Jim

@yentlski
Scenes from my days off, wandering through NE Ohio
