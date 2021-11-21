Sign up
Photo 544
Sad Cat Stew
My kitty didn't think he would make a very tasty dinner. I didn't have a proper wine pairing, or a good crusty bread so I spared him this time.
21st November 2021
21st Nov 21
Jim
@yentlski
Scenes from my days off, wandering through NE Ohio
537
538
539
540
541
542
543
544
Views
1
365
LM-G900TM
21st November 2021 3:25pm
funny
,
cat
,
soup
