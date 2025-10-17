Previous
Good Dog by yentlski
Photo 549

Good Dog

The fall leaf was not added digitally or with AI. My canine friend, who belongs to my neighbor, sat patiently while I placed the leaf on his head. (several times)
17th October 2025

Jim

@yentlski
Scenes from my days off, wandering through NE Ohio
