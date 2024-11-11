Sign up
Reflections
prompt - On the table
This table is usually put away by this time of year. It's our pool table. It was out for the wedding after-party last weekend.
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
Tina
@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
11th November 2024 11:36am
