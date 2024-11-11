Previous
Reflections by yesfantina
2 / 365

Reflections

prompt - On the table

This table is usually put away by this time of year. It's our pool table. It was out for the wedding after-party last weekend.
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

Tina

@yesfantina
