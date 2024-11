Book Report

(prompt - Keep it Simple)

I like to read. When I turned 50 I decided to actually write a short summary and rating on each book I read. A Book Report of sorts. I figured if I could take the time to read a book I could take the time, when I was done, to think about it a little more and process it in writing. That was many books ago, and I continue doing it today. With a fountain pen. (tho usually not by candlelight!)