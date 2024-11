The raccoon tree

Today's prompt was diagonal. I'm not loving this, but it's the best I got. The story is that years ago there was a hollow in this tree and one fine day a mama raccoon moved her babies into it. Right behind my chicken coop. We tried a couple of things to make them move out - the winning solution was we hooked up a radio and played talk radio for them for about 24 hours. She moved them out the next day. The tree fell over last year.