Previous
5 / 365
Petunia's Pumpkin
Tradition prompt? ok - Traditionally my chickens get to carve a pumpkin in November!
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
Tina
@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
5
photos
4
followers
12
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
14th November 2024 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
chicken
