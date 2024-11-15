Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
6 / 365
home
Today's prompt was Thankful - I took a number of pictures today of things (and people and animals) I am thankful for. But I landed here. My home. And all the love and the-other-stuff-too that it has housed over the years.
15th November 2024
15th Nov 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tina
@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
6
photos
4
followers
12
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
15th November 2024 4:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Wendy
ace
As it should be. Home is the heart.
November 15th, 2024
Tina
I should have brightened it up before I posted it.
November 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close