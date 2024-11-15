Previous
home by yesfantina
6 / 365

home

Today's prompt was Thankful - I took a number of pictures today of things (and people and animals) I am thankful for. But I landed here. My home. And all the love and the-other-stuff-too that it has housed over the years.
15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

Tina

@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wendy ace
As it should be. Home is the heart.
November 15th, 2024  
Tina
I should have brightened it up before I posted it.
November 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise