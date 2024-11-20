Previous
Wrist Corsage on the Rocks by yesfantina
Wrist Corsage on the Rocks

Today's 365picturetoday prompt was 'Underneath' - So the lens is covered in a sheer fabric - here a scarf. Softening.

Yet another wedding photo, tho the flowers have drooped. This was the on my wrist as my youngest married the love of her life.
20th November 2024 20th Nov 24

Tina

