11 / 365
Wrist Corsage on the Rocks
Today's 365picturetoday prompt was 'Underneath' - So the lens is covered in a sheer fabric - here a scarf. Softening.
Yet another wedding photo, tho the flowers have drooped. This was the on my wrist as my youngest married the love of her life.
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
Tina
@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
20th November 2024 5:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
