Starting Thanksgiving Prep by yesfantina
Starting Thanksgiving Prep

Many things to do and prep this week. The good china (which comes out exactly twice/year) is washed. Most of the shopping is done. The first pictures I took today have multiple notebooks and cookbooks and ingredients all on the table with the clean tableware. I kept paring it down until I ended up with this. I liked the focus better on the fork than on the plate edges (where I started).

The 365picturetoday prompt is STOP and to think about a song with 'stop' in the title. And right now I Can't Stop Thinking About Tomorrow (well Thursday, but tomorrow is first) So here we are.
Tina

And then after I posted this I went back and took one I like even better where I went for a longer exposure (which always makes me nervous) and was able to get the focus better on the edges and the fork. Learning.
November 25th, 2024  
