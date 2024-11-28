Previous
Chaos Goblin by yesfantina
Chaos Goblin

My beautiful 2 year old granddaughter in her usual mode of constant motion. Kind of encapsulates how this Thanksgiving went.
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

Tina

@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
Jo ace
Love the way this represents chaos
November 29th, 2024  
Wendy ace
Oh dear. I hope things have calmed down. I thought it was ICM but it is TCM 'Toddler Constant Movement) :-) Enjoy it... they grow fast.
November 29th, 2024  
