Where I Stand by yesfantina
21 / 365

Where I Stand

This is Goldie - She's a gold-laced Wyandotte hen. She's 6 years old. I love her feather color patterns.
30th November 2024 30th Nov 24

Tina

@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
Photo Details

