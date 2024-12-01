Previous
Advent by yesfantina
22 / 365

Advent

'Tis the Season

Husband and I played one of these advent calendars last year and really enjoyed it. Looking forward to more puzzling this year!
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Tina

@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact