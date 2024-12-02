Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
23 / 365
Something Sweet?
This cookie was one of the wedding favors at their Halloween wedding. I struggled with this one. I took a bunch of shots of it and couldn't really find one that I liked. This one won out because I liked the clarity of the glitter on the rose.
2nd December 2024
2nd Dec 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tina
@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
23
photos
8
followers
19
following
6% complete
View this month »
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel SL3
Taken
2nd December 2024 3:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close