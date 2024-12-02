Previous
Something Sweet? by yesfantina
Something Sweet?

This cookie was one of the wedding favors at their Halloween wedding. I struggled with this one. I took a bunch of shots of it and couldn't really find one that I liked. This one won out because I liked the clarity of the glitter on the rose.
Tina

@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
Photo Details

