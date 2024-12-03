Previous
Twilight Trees by yesfantina
Twilight Trees

I liked the spider-web looking formation in the branches.
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Tina

@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
