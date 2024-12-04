Previous
Turkey Soup by yesfantina
25 / 365

Turkey Soup

Not a great day. Too much stress. Comfort in making a big pot of soup.
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Tina

@yesfantina
Got a new camera (Canon Rebel) a year or 2 ago after my old Canon bit the dust. I haven't had a 'change the...
Photo Details

